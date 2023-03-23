Horizen One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.46 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Horizen has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $143.33 million and approximately $15.46 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $10.62 or 0.00036985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00128869 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00057529 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001876 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,499,006 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.