Horizen (ZEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14.58 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Horizen has a market cap of $136.83 million and $14.58 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.14 or 0.00036955 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00126732 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00058399 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001881 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,497,512 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

