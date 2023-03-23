Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.03

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 265740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.45.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 882,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after buying an additional 52,162 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 149,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.