Howard Capital Management Group LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

