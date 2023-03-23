Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.26. 972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Howden Joinery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 715 ($8.78) to GBX 800 ($9.82) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 580 ($7.12) to GBX 610 ($7.49) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

