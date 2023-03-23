Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1201 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 75.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Hugoton Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HGTXU opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.30.
About Hugoton Royalty Trust
