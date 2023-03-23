Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1201 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 75.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Hugoton Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HGTXU opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.30.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

