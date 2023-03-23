Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Lowered by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Humana comprises approximately 2.6% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Humana by 7.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 313.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47,090 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.12.

NYSE:HUM traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $499.55. The stock had a trading volume of 191,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $495.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

