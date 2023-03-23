HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Down 3.7%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 28,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 260,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

HCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the third quarter worth about $91,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

