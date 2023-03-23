HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Down 3.7%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 28,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 260,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
HUTCHMED Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Featured Articles
