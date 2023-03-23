IAM Advisory LLC Buys 174 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.5% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Accenture by 502.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,071 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,306,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $20.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.73. 1,981,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.36. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The stock has a market cap of $172.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.50.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

