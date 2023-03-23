IAM Advisory LLC Has $968,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IAM Advisory LLC lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,181,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.82. 30,060,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,013,109. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average of $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a PE ratio of 110.89, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

