IAM Advisory LLC Invests $11.56 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 230,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $50.34. 1,090,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,256,579. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

