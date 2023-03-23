IAM Advisory LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ADP stock traded up $3.14 on Thursday, hitting $216.40. 456,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

