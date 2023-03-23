IAM Advisory LLC Sells 215 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IAM Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.45. 1,332,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,208,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.05. The company has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

