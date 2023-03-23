IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Up to $13.86

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.86, but opened at $14.47. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 24,496 shares trading hands.

IDYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $712.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

