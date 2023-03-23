Ido Schoenberg Sells 136,208 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $326,899.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ido Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Wednesday, February 1st, Ido Schoenberg sold 10,645 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $41,302.60.

American Well Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of AMWL stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,012,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.80. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. American Well had a negative net margin of 97.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMWL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.