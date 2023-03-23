Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Shares Up 2.7%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.31 and last traded at $33.31. Approximately 214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised Iluka Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

Iluka Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53.

Iluka Resources Cuts Dividend

About Iluka Resources

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.6373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.88%. Iluka Resources’s payout ratio is currently -2,588.77%.

(Get Rating)

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.