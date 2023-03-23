Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $28.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 257.14% from the stock’s current price.

Immatics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Immatics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $533.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55.

Institutional Trading of Immatics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Immatics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Immatics by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Immatics by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Stories

