Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) PT Raised to $26.00 at HC Wainwright

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunovant’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Immunovant from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Immunovant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.78.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $15.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.00. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $1,015,627.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,525.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $1,015,627.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,525.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $67,552.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 993,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,698,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $1,356,505. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Immunovant by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $527,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter worth about $121,000. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.