Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. Analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

Featured Articles

