Inchcape (LON:INCH) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,290 ($15.84) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,085 ($13.32) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,131 ($13.89) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,067.20 ($13.11).

Inchcape Price Performance

Shares of INCH stock traded down GBX 106.73 ($1.31) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 760.28 ($9.34). The company had a trading volume of 2,384,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,146. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,151.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. Inchcape has a one year low of GBX 640.10 ($7.86) and a one year high of GBX 941 ($11.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 906.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 826.41.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

