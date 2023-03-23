Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.40. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 538.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.