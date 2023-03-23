InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.29

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and traded as low as $6.30. InnovAge shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 36,975 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on InnovAge from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $824.42 million, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of -0.01.

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.22 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InnovAge by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,247,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,675,000 after buying an additional 224,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in InnovAge by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,166,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,628,000 after buying an additional 257,589 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InnovAge by 15.3% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,633,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,244,000 after buying an additional 613,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InnovAge by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

