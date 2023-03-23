Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $78.50

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.50 and last traded at $78.91, with a volume of 161020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.18.

Several research firms recently commented on IIPR. JMP Securities cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 27.14 and a current ratio of 27.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.01.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 55.86%. Equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

