Insider Buying: Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,072.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 7,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $216,370.00.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DMLP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.01. 17,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,653. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $32.61.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.884 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 71.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Featured Stories

