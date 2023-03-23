Insider Buying: Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,072.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 7,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $216,370.00.
Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of DMLP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.01. 17,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,653. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $32.61.
Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 71.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Dorchester Minerals Company Profile
Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dorchester Minerals (DMLP)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.