Insider Buying: Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Insider Acquires A$29,826.89 in Stock

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Abercrombie acquired 58,599 shares of Humm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,826.89 ($20,018.05).

Andrew Abercrombie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Andrew Abercrombie acquired 253,201 shares of Humm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$128,372.91 ($86,156.31).

On Thursday, March 2nd, Andrew Abercrombie acquired 175,092 shares of Humm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$86,320.36 ($57,933.12).

On Tuesday, February 28th, Andrew Abercrombie bought 81,364 shares of Humm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$41,170.18 ($27,631.00).

Humm Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 65.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.54.

Humm Group Dividend Announcement

About Humm Group

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Humm Group Limited provides various financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: BNPL, New Zealand Cards, Australia Cards, and Commercial and Leasing. It offers buy now, pay later solution under the bundll brand name; humm, an interest-free payment platform with repayment options; long term interest free finance and everyday spend solutions under the humm90 brand; humm pro, a buy now pay later solution for small to medium businesses; Q Mastercard, an interest free credit card; FlexiCommercial, a business financing solution, which includes leasing and chattel mortgages for small and medium businesses; and leasing solutions and SME financing services.

