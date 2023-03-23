Insider Buying: Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Insider Acquires A$29,826.89 in Stock

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Abercrombie acquired 58,599 shares of Humm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,826.89 ($20,018.05).
Andrew Abercrombie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 7th, Andrew Abercrombie acquired 253,201 shares of Humm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$128,372.91 ($86,156.31).
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Andrew Abercrombie acquired 175,092 shares of Humm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$86,320.36 ($57,933.12).
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Andrew Abercrombie bought 81,364 shares of Humm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$41,170.18 ($27,631.00).
Humm Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 65.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.54.
Humm Group Dividend Announcement
About Humm Group
Humm Group Limited provides various financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: BNPL, New Zealand Cards, Australia Cards, and Commercial and Leasing. It offers buy now, pay later solution under the bundll brand name; humm, an interest-free payment platform with repayment options; long term interest free finance and everyday spend solutions under the humm90 brand; humm pro, a buy now pay later solution for small to medium businesses; Q Mastercard, an interest free credit card; FlexiCommercial, a business financing solution, which includes leasing and chattel mortgages for small and medium businesses; and leasing solutions and SME financing services.
