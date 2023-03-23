Insider Buying: Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Buys $12,500.40 in Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) Director Christina Keller acquired 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $12,500.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,759.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Independent Bank Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $17.43 on Thursday. Independent Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $52.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBCP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,077,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,782,000 after buying an additional 50,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after buying an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Featured Stories

