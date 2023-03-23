Insider Buying: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Purchases 3,155 Shares of Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) Director Scott S. Slater bought 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,006.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Limoneira Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $288.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $17.05.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is 25.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limoneira

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Limoneira by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 151.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

