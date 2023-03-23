Insider Buying: Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Scott Shimek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,600.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

TSE TVE traded up C$0.09 on Thursday, reaching C$3.95. The company had a trading volume of 559,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.43. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of C$3.28 and a 12 month high of C$6.48.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.39.

(Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.