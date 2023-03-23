Insider Selling: American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) Major Shareholder Sells 149,850 Shares of Stock

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 149,850 shares of American Acquisition Opportunity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,535,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AMAO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 1st quarter valued at about $881,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

