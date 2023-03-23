Insider Selling: Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Sells $151,380.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMTGet Rating) Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,458.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

CMT opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $150.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.