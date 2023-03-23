Insider Selling: Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Sells $151,380.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,458.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Core Molding Technologies Price Performance
CMT opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $150.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core Molding Technologies (CMT)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.