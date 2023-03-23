Insider Selling: Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Sells $151,380.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,458.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CMT opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $150.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

