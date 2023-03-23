Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CFO Sells $39,900.24 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $39,900.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,370.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Couchbase Stock Down 2.4 %

Couchbase stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.63. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BASE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Couchbase

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,746,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after buying an additional 648,053 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 939,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after buying an additional 630,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after buying an additional 571,620 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

