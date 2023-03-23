Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CFO Sells $39,900.24 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $39,900.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,370.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Couchbase Stock Down 2.4 %
Couchbase stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.63. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BASE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Couchbase
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Couchbase (BASE)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.