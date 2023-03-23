Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells 93,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $5,480,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,557.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $5,051,760.00.

DoorDash Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE DASH opened at $59.12 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $130.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth $45,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

