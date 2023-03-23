Insider Selling: EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Sells 15,335 Shares of Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $515,562.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EVERTEC Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.98. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $42.37.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.51 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 15.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 27.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

About EVERTEC

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

See Also

