Insider Selling: Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) EVP Sells $10,191.80 in Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) EVP Ranbir Singh sold 1,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $10,191.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at $18,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ranbir Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Ranbir Singh sold 18,645,603 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $120,450,595.38.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $6.82 on Thursday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $857.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

NVTS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

