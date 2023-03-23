Insider Selling: Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Director Sells $574,842.24 in Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $129.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.25.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,889,000 after acquiring an additional 37,823 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Republic Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,185,000 after purchasing an additional 158,058 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

