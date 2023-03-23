Insider Selling: Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Director Sells $574,842.24 in Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Republic Services Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of RSG stock opened at $129.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.25.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,889,000 after acquiring an additional 37,823 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Republic Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,185,000 after purchasing an additional 158,058 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.
