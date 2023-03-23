Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells 795 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 795 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $10,557.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $152,228.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ TARS opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.61 and a quick ratio of 16.40.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $6,535,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

