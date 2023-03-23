Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells 795 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 795 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $10,557.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $152,228.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ TARS opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.61 and a quick ratio of 16.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Read More
