Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells 614 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,037,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
VeriSign Stock Performance
Shares of VRSN traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.62. The stock had a trading volume of 674,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,715. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $228.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.55 and a 200 day moving average of $195.99.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
VeriSign Company Profile
VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.
