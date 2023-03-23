Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells 614 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,037,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.62. The stock had a trading volume of 674,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,715. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $228.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.55 and a 200 day moving average of $195.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at $767,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

