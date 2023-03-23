Insight Folios Inc Acquires 96 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,738,000 after buying an additional 770,620 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,818,000 after buying an additional 652,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after buying an additional 489,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $127.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.58. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.09.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

