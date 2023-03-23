Insight Folios Inc Grows Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINF. MKM Partners increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $107.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Further Reading

