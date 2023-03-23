Insight Folios Inc Purchases 4,082 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for approximately 2.7% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,464 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,951,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,581 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,639,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.89.

O stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 214.79%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

