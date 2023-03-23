Insight Folios Inc Sells 11,632 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Insight Folios Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,632 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 52,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.52 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

