Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,993 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 566,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,349,000 after acquiring an additional 54,827 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSP stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.18. 6,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,110. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,690,340. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

