Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Intellicheck Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of IDN opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Intellicheck by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Intellicheck by 226.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Intellicheck

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

