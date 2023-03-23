Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDNGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE IDN opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.68. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

