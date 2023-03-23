Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Trading Up 12.2 %

NYSE IDN opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.68. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.