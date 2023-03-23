International Paper (NYSE:IP) SVP Joseph R. Saab Sells 1,705 Shares

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

International Paper Trading Up 0.9 %

IP opened at $34.70 on Thursday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upped their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in International Paper by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in International Paper by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.