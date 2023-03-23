Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $5.22 or 0.00018342 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and $45.56 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00062050 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00041670 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,135,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,002,619 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

