Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intertek Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year. The consensus estimate for Intertek Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

Separately, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,390.00.

Intertek Group stock opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.27. Intertek Group has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

