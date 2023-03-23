Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.60

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Invesco Asia Trust’s previous dividend of $7.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
IAT stock remained flat at GBX 340 ($4.18) during midday trading on Thursday. 152,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,031. The company has a market cap of £227.29 million, a P/E ratio of -618.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Invesco Asia Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 279.06 ($3.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 376 ($4.62). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 360.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 335.17.
