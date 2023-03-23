Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Shares Acquired by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 141.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,454 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 474.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 841,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after acquiring an additional 695,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,828 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 441,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after buying an additional 27,094 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 362,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 32,657 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,714,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJQ stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

