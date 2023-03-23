Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $43.86

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.86, but opened at $45.88. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $46.31, with a volume of 54,714 shares changing hands.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Up 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,245.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 632,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,985,000 after buying an additional 585,652 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,939,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 480.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 87,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 72,610 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 63,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 358.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 52,274 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

